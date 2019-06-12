KLBK AM Weather June 12, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - A weak cool front has moved through the area this morning. That kicked off a few showers and thunderstorms in the eastern counties. It's always nice to get some rain this time of year. Those storms were short-lived, as the front will push those down to the south. Lubbock will expect to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with 15-20 mph wind and a high of 81°. Tomorrow will see leftover, isolated storms across the area. That coverage will only be 10%. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 85°.

