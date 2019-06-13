KLBK AM Weather June 13, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - Expect to see more sunshine in west Texas this afternoon. Wind is going to increase to 15-20 mph through the afternoon. Gusts will get to 25-30 mph at times. That is the real story for the day. Dry air will win out during the day light hours. Lubbock can expect to see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 86°. Tomorrow is going to start the summer weather. There will be a few, isolated, storms in the area from midnight-8:00 am. After 8:00 am, we'll see lingering clouds, but warmer air. The high temperature in Lubbock will get to 96°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!