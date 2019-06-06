KLBK AM Weather June 6, 2019

The low pressure that was parked over the southwestern United States has been pumping moisture into west Texas for nearly a week. That low is already moving east of the area. With that, dry air is going to be returning for today. As the low exits, wind for most of the day will be from the north and northwest. That means highs will be below average yet again for all of us. Lubbock will see a high temperature of 81°. Tomorrow will see more sunshine, but the air is going to warm up. The sky is going to be sunny, with light wind and dry air. The high will be near average, with Lubbock reaching 88°.