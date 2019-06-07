KLBK AM Weather June 7, 2019

The wind is going to shift around to more of a southerly direction this afternoon. That means we will expect to see higher temperatures with light wind. That 5-10 mph wind will make things feel warmer. Lubbock can expect to see a high temperature reach 88°, which is average. Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day of the year so far. We will get more sunshine, with no clouds out there. The wind is going to remain at 5-10 mph. Lubbock’s high will get to 95°. Remember the sunscreen and water if you’re going to be outdoors Saturday!