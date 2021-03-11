KLBK AM Weather March 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock made it to 80° yesterday, the second warmest day for the month of March; and we’re only on day 11 today. It won’t be as warm today, but highs will still remain above average. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph and a high temperature of 76°. Friday will see increasing clouds in the morning. Wind will stay at 10-15 mph, with a high temperature reaching 75°. There will be a few showers and storms after 6:00 pm from the I-27 corridor east to the Rolling Plains. The storms will be out of Lubbock by 10:00 pm-midnight. Expect to see more scattered thunderstorms Saturday morning, with the system bringing these storms exiting the region just after lunch time.

