KLBK AM Weather May 17, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - The dry line is going to move east of Lubbock this afternoon. So the showers and thunderstorms will be focued ahead of the dry line. The best shot for severe thunderstorms will be in Borden and Scurry Counties. I can't rule out severe storms after midnight, with damaging wid as the main threat, for Crosby, Garza, Lynn Counties and east. During the day, Lubbock will reach a high of 88°. Tomorrow, the dry line will move well east of the region. Wind is going to be the big problem tomorrow, as it will gust to 40 mph at times. Expect sunny skies, with a high of 83°.

