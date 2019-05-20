KLBK AM Weather May 20, 2019

KLBK Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas - Severe thunderstorms are expected today in multiple rounds. We will get the main threat of severe storms between 4:00-7:00 pm for areas along and east of I-27 and U.S. 87. The eastern counties have a high risk for severe storms and multiple tornadoes. A high risk has not been issued anywhere in the United States in two years and has not been issued in our area in 10 years. Significant tornadoes are expecetd off the Caprock today. Hail to softball size and 80 mph wind are also possible. Lubbock can see hail to tennis ball size and an isolated tornado. Stay weather alert today and have a plan to keep your family safe.

