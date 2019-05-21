KLBK AM Weather May 21, 2019

KLBK Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas - A Pacifc cold front moved through the area late last night, bringing with it gusty wind. The wind is going to stay at 25-35 mph today, with some gusts reaching 50 mph at times this afternoon. Otherwise, the skies will be sunny with a high temperature in Lubbock reaching 78°. Tomorrow is going to be sunny and windy again, with gusts to 35 mph at times. We're going to see a high temperature of 86°. After 8:00 pm, expect to see some thunderstorms moving through the region. Some storms could have large hail.

