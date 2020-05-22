KLBK AM Weather May 22, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dry air is going to be the main story as we round out this week. The dry line is going to be well to the east of Lubbock, similar to where it was on Thursday. That is why today will be pretty much the same as yesterday. The only difference will be the wind. Wind will be lighter today; sustained at only 5-10 mph. The high in Lubbock will get to 93°, which is eight degrees above average for this time of year. As we move into Saturday, the dry line will be setting up near Lubbock. So more locations will have the opportunity to see some thunderstorms. The coverage for the central counties will be 20% on Saturday afternoon. The best shot for a few storms to produce large hail will be in the eastern counties. The high on Saturday will make it to 91°.

