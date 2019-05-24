KLBK AM Weather May 24, 2019

We saw more severe thunderstorms roll through the area yesterday and last night. There is another risk for severe storms, generally east of Lubbock this afternoon and evening. 2″ size hail, 70 mph wind and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. You’ll also see flooding with these storms as they move through. Lubbock will get to 78° for the high today. Severe weather is expected for nearly all of the viewing area on Saturday. The atmosphere will reload, so there is the possibility of 2-3″ size hail, 70 mph wind and tornadoes. Stay weather aware over the holiday weekend.

