KLBK AM Weather November 2, 2018
LUBBOCK, Texas - Today will see the wind shifting around to the southwest. That means the air will be warmer and the high temperatures will be closer to average. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies with a high of 69°. The wind is going to be at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be an even warmer day. The sunshine will stick around, but the wind increases to 15-20 mph. Keep that in mind while tailgating tomorrow afternoon. Lubbock will get more sunshine with a high reaching 70°.
