KLBK AM Weather November 20, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The changes in our pattern have already begun today with overcast skies and rain in portions of the area. We’ll see more rain showers through mid-afternoon, with a short window for a couple of thunderstorms to impact some locations. There will be peeks of sunshine later this afternoon before sunset. We’ll see another round of showers overnight, with periods of rain on Thursday, too. Lubbock will make it to a high of 72°. The air will be cooler tomorrow behind a cold front, with those showers increasing from midnight-6:00 am Friday. The high on Thursday will only be 59°.
