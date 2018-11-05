KLBK AM Weather November 5, 2018

KLBK Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas - There is a high pressure ridge still affecting the weather across west Texas today. That means to expect sunny skies with increasing wind. That wind will be at 15-20 mph out there today. So even though we will reach a high temperature of 77°, that wind is going to make for a tough time outdoors. Tomorrow will be much of the same, but with no wind. Skies will remain sunny, with the high temperature reaching 78°. With the light wind, it will feel more like the low 80s tomorrow.

