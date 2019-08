This is going to be the last warm day for a while. We had the gusty wind across the region on Monday, but the wind will drop to only 5-10 mph today, which means that it will be a good one. Expect to see sunny skies in Lubbock, with a high temperature of 77°. A cold front is going to move in tonight and will make itself felt tomorrow. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, but the high temperature will drop down to 54°. So be ready to bundle up.

