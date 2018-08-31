KLBK August 31st Morning Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're going to be ending August on a hot note. Today is the last day of August, but it's not going out without a bang. Temperatures today will be about 11° above the average getting up into the upper 90s this afternoon. There will be a slight breeze this afternoon as winds from the southwest will range from 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be similar to last night with warm temperatures and lows only getting into the low 70s. The beginning of September will be off to a different start than the end of August. We get a slight break from the heat on Saturday with high temperatures topping out in the low 90s. There's a chance for showers and storms to develop during the PM hours, but the better chance for rain will come Sunday. Rain chances increase on Sunday to 20% and temperatures will drop into the upper 80s. The beginning of next week starts of below average in terms of temperatures with increasing rain chances once again. As of now, Monday's rain chances are at around 30% and remain this way for the rest of the week. Temperatures for all of next week also look to remain below average with highs only getting into the low to mid 80s. A nice change up from what we've been seeing.

We just have one more day of intense heat and then we'll finally start to get cooler.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass