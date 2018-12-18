KLBK December 18th Morning Forecast

Today starts off with a mix of sun and clouds, but changes are on the way as the day progresses. We’re tracking an upper-level low that will bring the chance for isolated rain back into the region later on this afternoon. Cloud will be on the increase ahead of this low with rain developing later on in the afternoon and evening. This rain will not be widespread, but it will bring some brief showers to parts of the South Plains. Most of the rain will exit by the late evening and overnight hours tonight. This upper level low will also help for the development of a weak cold front that will stall overnight tonight and into tomorrow keeping the overcast conditions tonight and into tomorrow. This stalled front will eventually move off to the east tomorrow leaving us with clearing conditions later on tomorrow.

Today will be our only shot for rain over the next several days. After today the main story will be the roller coaster ride in temperatures. High temperatures today will struggle to get into the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be much of the same story, however, on Thursday temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 50s across the area before rebounding back into the 60s by the end of the week. The weekend looks to be cooler with temperatures back into the low to mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

