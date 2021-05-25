KLBK Evening Forecast: May 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Few storms early. Some severe. Low of 63°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms . High of 88°. Winds SE 20-30 MPH.

A few strong to severe storms are expected across the South Plains this evening. Damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH, hail up to the size of baseballs (2.75″), isolated tornadoes, and even localized flash flooding will all be possible! Most storms will move out of the South Plains by midnight. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s by Wednesday morning, with a mostly cloudy sky across the region.

Severe storms will be possible once again on Wednesday, mainly during the evening and early overnight hours. 70 MPH wind gusts, hail up to baseball sized, several tornadoes, and flash flooding will all be possible! High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 20-25 MPH. Storms will get going after 5 PM, and last until 2-3 AM Thursday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Showers and storms will remain possible for the remainder of our forecast period. High temperatures will fluctuate from the middle 70s to the middle 90s. Winds will generally be out of the southeast around 20-30 MPH. Severe weather will be possible, although mainly isolated, each day. Damaging wind gusts over 60 MPH and hail over 1 inch in diameter will continue to be the main threats, as well as some flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Please remember to NEVER drive through a flooded roadway! Turn around; don’t drown! The good news out of all this is that we will see some MUCH needed rainfall across the region, and drought conditions could be completely washed away for some areas! We will continue to monitor this forecast, and we’ll keep you advised!

Have a great rest of your week, and remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

