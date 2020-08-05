KLBK Evening Weather August 5, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Very warm, typical summer, weather conditions will be in the forecast for the near future. Expect to see dry air and 10-15 mph wind out there on Thursday. Lubbock will get to a high temperature of 99°. There will be more triple digit heat to the east and south of Lubbock. As we move into the day on Friday, it will be sunny and dry, with a high temperature of 98°. The drought will continue to get worse with the lack of rain, so be safe around open flames as fires will spread very quickly.
