KLBK Evening Weather August 5, 2020

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Hopefully you were able to find some way of enjoying the day yesterday because our recorded high of 88 degrees was about 5 degrees cooler than our average for the day. A ridge of high pressure will be moving into the South Plains, but before it does so, we could squeeze out a couple of showers and storms tonight and tomorrow. Most will not see a drop, but the ones who do, be on the lookout as some storms could bring strong, gusty winds. As we look ahead, high pressure will be building over the region leading to above average temperatures for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 90s on the Caprock to low 100 single digits off the Caprock. Not looking for record breaking heat, but it will be hot nonetheless, so be sure to take it easy if you have to be outside and drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.Isaias strengthened briefly back into a hurricane overnight right before making landfall in southern North Carolina, near Ocean Isle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. Isaias has now weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to bring torrential rains and dangerous winds all along the Northeast in the next 48 hours.