KLBK Evening Weather July 13, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock broke the record high of 108° set back in 2016 today. We climbed up to 110°. Expect to see much of the same tomorrow. There is an excessive heat warning in place for Lubbock and most counties until 9:00 pm tomorrow. Tuesday will be a sunny day, with 10-15 mph wind. Expect the high temperature to reach 111° in Lubbock! The current record high for July 14 is 108°, set back in 1933! So we will break another record tomorrow. Expect lows to drop down into the low 80s by Wednesday morning.
