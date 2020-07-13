KLBK Evening Weather July 13, 2020

Good morning and happy Monday everyone! After a VERY hot weekend, we're going to continue to see some of the hottest weather of the year possible today, but there is an end in sight to the triple digits! A heat advisory is in effect throughout the region today so please make sure you are staying inside during the day if at all possible. If you must be outside, then make sure you are staying hydrated, taking plenty of breaks in the shade, and wearing sunscreen and light colored clothing. The high pressure that has been keeping us so hot is going to finally be moving, and in doing so, we'll see some of the hottest temperatures of the year. But as it continues to move to the north and east, we'll begin to see "cooler" temperatures and even the chance for a few afternoon storms now through Wednesday. By Thursday, the high will have moved far enough away for our highs to be topping out in the upper 90s, which is still above our seasonal averages, but I think we're all okay with no more triple digit heat for now. Rain chances look to be best for Tuesday and Wednesday, and although it's still small chances, I think we'll take what we can get there as well.