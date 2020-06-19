KLBK Evening Weather June 19, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Thunderstorms in the area will be dissipating tonight, with a smaller shot at seeing a few storms on Saturday afternoon. For the most part, Saturday will see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 89°. Wind is going to be at 5-10 mph. The summer solstice is Saturday at 4:43 pm and the first, full day of summer will be on Father’s Day. Expect to see a warmer day on Sunday, with sunny skies and dry air. The high temperature will make it up to 98°, with wind at 5-10 mph again. Keep in mind that it will feel warmer Sunday with the lighter wind.
