Breaking News
4 LPD officers test positive for COVID-19

KLBK Evening Weather June 19, 2020

KLBK Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Thunderstorms in the area will be dissipating tonight, with a smaller shot at seeing a few storms on Saturday afternoon. For the most part, Saturday will see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 89°. Wind is going to be at 5-10 mph. The summer solstice is Saturday at 4:43 pm and the first, full day of summer will be on Father’s Day. Expect to see a warmer day on Sunday, with sunny skies and dry air. The high temperature will make it up to 98°, with wind at 5-10 mph again. Keep in mind that it will feel warmer Sunday with the lighter wind.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar