KLBK Evening Weather June 24, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Be ready for warmer air to return to west Texas by Thursday. We’re going to see mainly clear skies overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday is going to see sunny skies, with more dry air in place. Wind on Thursday will be at 10-15 mph. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to be 94°. That is back above average for this time of year. Thursday night will see generally clear skies with a low of 68°. Friday will expect to see more dry air, with mostly sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will reach 93°. Unfortunately, we’re not going to see much needed rain in the forecast.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!