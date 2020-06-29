KLBK Evening Weather June 29, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a hot one out there on Monday, as Lubbock made it into the triple digits for the sixth time this year. Overnight will see another warm one, with lows expected to only be in the low 70s for most of us. There will be more sunshine and blue skies as we will not see clouds giving us breaks from the blistering sunshine. The wind is going to increase to 15-20 mph for Tuesday afternoon. The high temperature in Lubbock will get to 101°. Expect barely any relief by Wednesday morning. We’ll get clear skies and 10-15 mph wind to kick off the day. The low will only be 69°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!