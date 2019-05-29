KLBK Evening Weather May 29, 2019

A cold front came through the area this morning, pushing showers and thunderstorms well east of our area. Expect quiet weather throughout the region tonight, into the morning on Thursday. We will get sunny skies and dry weather out there on Thursday with light wind. Lubbock will see a high temperature of 78°. Friday is going to see mostly sunny skies. Watch for a few thunderstorms in the region. Coverage will be 20%. Have rain gear if you’re going to the Texas Tech game that evening. The high temperature on Friday is going to reach 77°.

