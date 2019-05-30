KLBK Evening Weather May 30, 2019

The dry weather we have seen since Monday is going to come to an end on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will return to our area in the afternoon. If you’re headed out to the Texas Tech baseball game tomorrow afternoon, have the rain gear ready to go. Coverage of storms will be at 30%. Lubbock will make it to a high of 80°. More of the same can be expected on Saturday. Coverage of thunderstorms will be 30% through the day, starting by mid-morning from west-to-east. Otherwise, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 83° which is still below average.

