KLBK Evening Weather May 31, 2019

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:29 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - Moisture returned to the area today, but all we saw were the clouds from that. Expect to see thunderstorms in our region by tomorrow. We'll get around after midnight, but more storms will be around at 30% Saturday afternoon. There will be thunderstorms at 40% on Sunday, affecting portions of west Texas all throughout the day. Be sure to keep the rain gear with you as you go out and about this weekend.

