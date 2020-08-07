KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (8/7/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Another hot and breezy day is on tap across the South and Rolling Plains on this Friday with high temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. We’ll have a south breeze 15-20 mph. Just like on Thursday, we do have a slight chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening hours, mainly for areas on the Caprock. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions today, with mostly cloudy conditions this evening and tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s.



Extended Forecast:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions can be expected each day across the South and Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening for areas on the Caprock. Beyond Friday, forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms near the Texas and New Mexico state line late each day thanks to the monsoonal moisture flow to our west. A few of these storms could move into the western and northwestern counties late in the evening. Otherwise, the majority of the area will remain hot and dry into the weekend and next week.

Hot weather will continue over the extended forecast period with daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s. Our overnight lows range from the lower to middle 70s.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains. We did see the extreme drought area decrease some with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, thanks to recent rainfall across these areas.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 7:

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:41 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (2003)

Record Low: 57° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and hot. A slight chance for a thunderstorm later into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South wind 15-20 mph.



Tonight: Mostly with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening hours. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and continued hot. Highs in the middle to upper 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

