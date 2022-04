LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and windy, severe storms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 84°. Winds S 25-35 MPH

Tonight: Storm threat ends before midnight. A humid but dry overnight Low of 61°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: The dry line sweeps the moisture east early, with dry and windy conditions bringing fire danger back into the picture. High of 81°. Winds W 20-25 MPH