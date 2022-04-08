LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Winds turn to the southwest, coming up a bit toward sunrise. Low of 43°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy and warm, with extremely high fire danger. High of 86°. Winds SW 22-28 MPH.

Absolutely perfect weather is expected to close out this work week. Highs today will be near 70 degrees, with clear skies and light winds out of the northwest. Winds will be a little bit stronger to the northeast, where that combined with the extremely dry air and vegetation remains enough to trigger a Red Flag Warning for about the northeastern quarter of the KLBK area, with higher fire danger the closer you go to Childress.

Tonight, winds will switch around to southwesterly, remaining a bit breezy overnight, and then tomorrow the winds will come up big time in the morning. Sustained winds of 22 to 28 mph with gusts over 40 will be likely, along with very dry air in place will lead to critical to potentially extreme fire weather concerns for Saturday. Fire Weather Watches have been issued, and those will likely be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings for tomorrow. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the week looks dry and windy, and an extended period of very high to extreme fire danger is expected from Saturday thru Wednesday. Any and all activities that could result in a spark are strongly discouraged.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney