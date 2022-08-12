LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Dry, hot, and calm. High of 95°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Dry and mild. Low of 70°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and dry. High of 96°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Rain chances are all done, and we are going to settle in for several days of summer heat through the weekend. However, next week could bring in a cold front with a return of rain chances!

Dry air has fully infiltrated the mid levels of the atmosphere, and that will lead to less clouds and storm chances at 0% for the entire area. Winds will remain light out of the southeast at 8-13 mph. Temperatures will rise to the middle 90s in Lubbock, ranging from low 90s out west to upper 90s in the Rolling Plains.

Tonight, clear and calm conditions will prevail with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow, more of the same as upper level high pressure remains in control of our weather, with hot and dry conditions expected to persist for several days. Saturday will see a high of 96 with no rain chances and light winds. This pattern will hold steady through about Tuesday, with temperatures slightly above normal but not exceptionally hot.

By Wednesday, the upper level ridge will start to break down, and this will allow some much needed changes to enter the picture. Expanding troughing over the eastern US will push a back door cold front into the region on Wednesday, with increasing cloudcover and humidity as well. This will bring us another shot of rain and a cooldown for the latter half of next week. For now, the details are still not locked in and plenty of changes will be possible between now and then, but things are looking more hopeful in the extended forecast!

Jack Maney