KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly cloudy, storms developing after noon. Chance of rain: 40% High of 87°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, a few storms around overnight. Low of 68°. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms, cooler. Chance of Rain: 60%. High of 81. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

The storm chances we’ve had around for the last several days will peak tonight, with a pretty widespread wave of storms moving through tonight. For the first half of the day, though, mostly dry conditions will prevail. Increasing clouds through the day should help cool us a bit more, expecting a high temperature of 87 here in Lubbock today with a breeze out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon, widely scattered and disorganized storms expected from about 3pm onwards, with a 40% chance of storms this evening. If you have any outdoor plans, bring an umbrella!

Storms will continue through tonight, with a more organized wave of rain pushing through the area before sunrise Saturday morning. Rain chances are looking quite good, as high as 60% for us here in Lubbock! We could pick up over half an inch of rain during the overnight hours. Low of 66 tonight.

Tomorrow, rain should taper off by midmorning, and some dry hours are expected Saturday during the day. More storm development is possible during the afternoon, but should be less widespread. Lots of clouds will persist through the day, dropping our high temperature all the way down to 81 degrees for Saturday.

Next week, rain chances will taper off but not completely go away, as we will stay in the weakness between two areas of high pressure to our west and east. A cold front is looking possible towards the middle to late half of next week, and that could help give us another chance of storms.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney

