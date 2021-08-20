KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A bit hot and muggy, isolated storms possible especially east this afternoon. Chance of Rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear skies. Low of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very warm, isolated storms possible. Chance of Rain: 20%. High of 91. Winds SW 1-20 MPH.

Typical, quiet summer weather is building in, but we’ll have a couple of days with some storms in the area before things dry out. Today, storm chances looking low but not quite zero, as a few storms could pop up off the dry line this afternoon as it moves east toward the edge of the Caprock. Rain chances are going to stay quite low for us here in Lubbock, with at best a 10% chance of a stray storm in the area today. The main concern will be the somewhat hot high temperatures this afternoon, with 92 degrees expected this afternoon.

Tonight, we should be mostly clear and mild, with a low of 70 degrees and a light breeze out of the south at about 10 mph.

Tomorrow, very similar conditions expected with mostly sunny skies and a high of 91. Rain chances tomorrow afternoon will at least be a bit better, as a slightly better tongue of moisture moves into the area from the ongoing monsoon flow. This will improve our odds of storms out west just a bit, with rain chances going up to about 20% for us here in Lubbock.

High pressure will build in from the east over the next few days and that will effectively end our rain chances, with dry and sunny conditions taking over after Saturday. This pattern will hold steady for a little while, with the week ahead looking warm and mostly dry.

Elsewhere, we are tracking two tropical systems that will threaten land over the next few days. Grace is expected to regain hurricane strength in the Bay of Campeche today and make landfall at Category 1 strength in Mexico, and Henri is hanging out between Bermuda and the Carolina Coast, expected to move due north and possibly threaten the Northeast by early next week. This storm could threaten very highly populated areas, so we will have to track it very closely.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney