KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. Chance of rain: 10% High of 90°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear skies. Low of 68°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm, storms mainly NW. Chance of rain: 10% High of 89. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

We’ve got a really nice weekend in store! High pressure that has been in control this week will continue weakening and moving further away from us, leaving the area in the gap between high pressure centers. This will promote just a bit more moisture to enter the area, which we are already seeing today with southeast winds bringing in humid Gulf of Mexico air. A capping inversion will likely keep us from seeing much in the way of storms this afternoon, but we can’t completely rule out a shower or two popping up especially to the southeast of Lubbock. The biggest noticeable change from yesterday will be the increased cloud cover, with a healthy field of cumulus clouds expected this afternoon. Highs will also edge down a degree or two, with highs expected right at the 90 degree mark. Rain chances for this afternoon will be about 10% or less.

Tonight, another calm and cool evening expected with temperatures dipping down to 68 degrees Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.

Saturday is looking really nice! Lots of sunshine, but once again we can’t completely rule out a storm or two in the area. These storms will be more focused to the northwestern areas along a weak surface trough, but coverage will be quite widely scattered and therefore we are keeping storm chances low for us here in the Lubbock metro, at about 10%. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will come down another degree or so, with a high of 89.

Sunday also will be quite nice and great for outdoor activities, but storm chances will be a little higher. Once again the best chances will be off to the north and west, but slightly better mid-level moisture content will promote better storm coverage. I’ve upped our rain chances to about 20% on Sunday, and a high of 88 will make it a very nice afternoon if you can avoid the storms!

The longer term forecast for the area shows drying conditions and a slow warmup through next week as ridging once again moves overhead. This is, however, a lower-confidence forecast considering that we will have two tropical cyclones in the area at the same time. Ida will not affect our area, but Nora’s remnants could have some implications for our weather here. What Nora will do is send a big plume of moisture up and into the desert southwest. Unfortunately, this looks like it will mostly miss us to the west, sending instead a weak ridge into our area that will make us warm up and dry out slightly.

While Ida is expected to stay completely away from our area, it will still be a very significant storm as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico and rapidly intensifies, expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by landfall in Louisiana Sunday night or early Monday morning. There is little standing in the way of this storm, and it looks like it will be off to the races once it crosses Cuba later today. If you know anyone along the Gulf Coast, give them a shout and make sure they know this thing is coming, because every indication now is that this could be a bad one.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Jack Maney