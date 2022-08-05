LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A few isolated storms possible, otherwise hot and mostly dry. Chance of rain: 10% High of 100°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A dry, mild night. Low of 76°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and dry. High of 98°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Our Friday will close the work week with another hot day, with highs expected in the upper 90s and low 100s across the area. A few isolated showers might try to pop up here and there, but upper level high pressure will be building back overhead and that should keep coverage lower. Only a 10% chance of rain expected for today, with most locations staying dry.

The weekend looks like more of the same old song and dance as the high pressure ridge takes control once again and brings us hot and dry conditions through the weekend. Upper 90s and low 100s for highs and nearly nonexistent rain chances both days.

The forecast in the next few weeks is entirely dependent on the position of the upper high, as small wiggles in its position will govern whether we are hot and dry or slightly less hot with low storm chances. The latest data is indicating that it will shift away from us into the middle of next week, and that should allow temperatures to ease back and potentially bring a weak cold front into the picture, which could lead to storm chances returning by Tuesday.

Jack Maney