KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Sunny, hot, and hazy High of 96°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild and calm. Low of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot, a few storms possible in the evening especially north. High of 97. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Summer is back in business today, and business is about to be booming! Maybe literally, as there could be some thunderstorms in the area tomorrow.

Today will be hot and dry, with almost completely clear skies. Unfortunately, those clear skies will not be very blue, as haze and smoke from the ongoing Dixie Fire in Northern California is continuing to blow into our area. Until those fires are brought under control, this will be a fairly consistent thing from day today. Despite that, we will have no trouble warming up into the mid 90s today, with a high this afternoon expected near 96 degrees and a dry southwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, lows will bottom out in the low 70s and upper 60s, with 70 degrees expected here in Lubbock.

Tomorrow, the story will be much the same at least for the first part of the day. Hot and mostly clear conditions expected during the day, but a trough passing well to our north could provide just enough lift to generate a round of thunderstorms near the New Mexico state line. These storms are expected to be fairly isolated as they race off to the south and east during the evening. Rain chances will stay fairly low, but generally the further north you go, the better your chance of storms Saturday evening.

The week ahead features lots of summer simmer, with highs in the upper 90s through the start of the next work week. High pressure will maintain its control over our area, with the jet stream and the storms it brings staying well off to the north near the Canadian border. Longer range forecast models are showing diverging solutions right now, with some saying we could see the jet stream return further to south toward the end of the week, but others are saying it will stay put and leave us hot and dry for quite some time. We will keep a close eye on this as we go forward (fingers crossed that the jet stream comes back south!)

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx