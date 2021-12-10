KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: December 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Strong winds, blowing dust, and critical fire danger! High of 69°. Winds W 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives near midnight, bringing gusty winds and a sharp cooldown overnight. Low of 29°. Winds NW 18-23 MPH.

Tomorrow: Calm and clear, with much more seasonal temperatures! High of 53°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Winds are going to get pretty crazy to close out our week! Wind gusts are projected to rise up to nearly 50 mph this afternoon across the south plains in response to an approaching upper level storm system, and this is going to cause blowing dust and very high fire danger this afternoon. With plenty of dry vegetation and low relative humidity values near 20%, any activities that could cause a spark are strongly discouraged for this afternoon. Winds will start to back off a bit toward sunset, and our highs will be well above normal at 69 degrees in Lubbock.

Tonight, winds will take another jump as our next cold front sweeps through. Gusty NW winds overnight will bring in colder air, and our low temperatures Saturday morning will be below freezing at 29 degrees!

With post-frontal air in place, Saturday will feature a much more December-like feel, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s. This will not last for long, though. Winds will shift back to the SW by Saturday afternoon, and this will be the start of the next warmup. Temperatures will rebound right back into the 70s by Monday, and it looks like we have yet another warm week on the way.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney