KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: December 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Cloudy and mild. High of 67°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives in the evening, and some showers are possible SE as the front slowly advances. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 33°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold and windy, well below normal. High of 45°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

We’re closing the week out with a low, gray sky! Cloudcover is streaming north this morning, giving us a warmer than normal morning and even some patchy mist for some spots. Cloudcover is expected to hang tough for much of the day, though a few peeks of sun are definitely possible this afternoon. Despite the general lack of sunshine, temperatures will still warm pretty nicely for this afternoon, with a high of 67 degrees here in Lubbock.

Late in the day, a cold front will slowly advance across the area, arriving in Lubbock after dark. This front will bring much cooler weather for this weekend, but before it clears the area, a few showers are possible especially further south and east where better moisture will be in place, but we will struggle to get much more than a few showers going before the front sweeps out what little moisture we managed to accumulate today.

Much colder air will build in behind the front into our Saturday, with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs not warming by too much, with 45 degrees expected for our high. Northeast winds at 18 to 23 mph will keep things chilly all day long. This cold air will have a bit more staying power than most fronts we’ve seen so far this season, with another chilly day anticipated on Sunday. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning with a low of 24, and then highs will not make it out of the 40s once again.

Heading into next week, upper level ridging will develop to our west, and this is going to lead to a warmer and drier stretch of weather, with temperatures once again jumping to well above normal. This pattern could persist until Christmas, and long term indications are that we will not have a white Christmas this year.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney