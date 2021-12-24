KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: December 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather update.

Today: Blowing dust. High of 84°. Winds SW 32-38 MPH, gusts ~60 MPH.

Tonight: Above average. Low of 50°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds W 18-22 MPH.

Christmas Eve will be exceptionally warm and windy this year! High temperatures will peak near record levels, with most locations warming into the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with widespread blowing dust across the region. Reduced visibility is expected at times, with winds gusting as high as 60-70 MPH for some! As the sun begins to set, winds will gradually begin to calm across the region. Gusts around 30 MPH are still expected overnight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to low 50s by Christmas morning.

Christmas Day will continue to be windy and warm across the KLBK viewing area. Although not as intense as it was on Christmas Eve, patchy blowing dust will remain possible with wind gusts out of the southwest around 30 MPH. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be the perfect day for kiddos to get outside and enjoy any new gifts they may have received. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning will remain warm, with lows holding steady in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be another warm, gusty, and dusty day across the South Plains. Temperatures will warm back to the 80 degree mark, possibly setting new record highs. Winds will pick back up out of the west, gusting to 50 MPH at times. Blowing dust will result in patchy reduced visibility. Sunday night into Monday morning will be another warm one, as lows only cool into the 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will gradually cool as we head into next week. Highs will fall into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday, eventually cooling even further into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will remain above average, only cooling into the low 30s to low 40s. By the end of next week, we will be monitoring the forecast closely for a pattern change. Models suggest some much colder air could spill into western Texas and eastern New Mexico from the arctic, maybe even bringing in a little bit of precipitation! Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates over the next several days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 24th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 24th:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:45 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 80° (1955)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 0° (1983)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains! We wish you and your loved one a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Holiday season!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx