KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: December 31st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Cloudy and cool, light rain developing through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70% High of 60°. Winds W 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Rain continues through the wee hours, moderate to heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder. Chance of rain: 90% Low of 44°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Arctic blast arrives around noon, bringing a rapid temperature drop from the 50s to the 20s by late afternoon. A few bands of light snow are possible during the afternoon. Chance of snow: 40% High of 51°. Winds SW 18-23, changing to N 20-25 MPH.

After a dry second half, we’re closing out the year 2021 with a buzzer beater shot of rainfall! It’s cool and cloudy this morning, and that will give way to light rain developing around midday. This will be very widespread, giving most folks in the area a gentle soaking through the rest of the afternoon. The best chances are centered from Lubbock to the east, with slightly lower chances out west near the TX/NM state line, though chances there are still 60% or better. Here in Lubbock, we will maintain a 70% chance for the afternoon. Today’s temperatures will hover in the upper 50s most of the day, perhaps tapping 60 degrees for a high in the Hub City.

Rain should increase in intensity and coverage this evening, with some pockets of moderate to heavy rain with a few embedded rumbles of thunder possible into the wee hours of 2022. This rain is great news for the drought, and is desperately needed, but the timing is not great for fireworks and New Year’s celebrations. Overnight lows will be relatively warm compared to average, with 44 degrees expected for a low. Some clearing is possible around daybreak as the first wave of rain and storms pulls clear.

Saturday will start out with more mild temperatures in the morning, but that will quickly be replaced by a rushing wind out of the north and sharply colder temperatures. An arctic blast is on the way, and that is due to arrive around midday. One the front passes, a quick 15 to 20 degree temperature drop will take us below freezing by mid-afternoon, and that is right about the time a secondary wave of precipitation will pass through the area. This could yield some light snow showers Saturday evening! Generally, accumulations will be light, and ground temperatures are still a bit too warm for much if any of it to stick, but if a heavier band manages to set up somewhere, a few totals up to about 2 inches aren’t completely out of the question. It will not be a high impact event, though some slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses.

The cold air will build in overnight into Sunday morning, and overnight lows will fall into the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning, along with wind chills near zero! Thankfully, the cold air is not expected to last for long. After a chilly Sunday, we’ll be right back into a warming trend early next week, with temperatures returning to the 60s by Tuesday. More fronts are expected next week, though for the time being they appear to pass through mostly dry.

Happy new year, and have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney