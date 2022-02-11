LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A stronger front arrives in the late morning, bringing stronger winds and temperatures trailing off after the front. High of 66°. Winds W/NE 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Winds stay elevated overnight as a weak storm system moves through, bringing some snow chances north of the Lubbock area. Low of 30°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Snow will end by midmorning, with temperatures rising into the 40s as winds taper off through the afternoon. High of 49°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

The week of calm, pleasant weather we’ve enjoyed is coming to a close, and the future is looking increasingly unsettled!

A cold front is set to sweep through later today, and this is going to bring in the first big change we’ve seen since last week. Colder air will spill in behind the front, limiting our highs this afternoon to the middle 60s here in Lubbock. Locations further south will have a shot at reaching the low 70s before the front arrives, while further north, temperatures will only reach the low 60s or upper 50s. Gusty winds will both precede and follow the front, so that will be a bit of a nuisance for outdoor activities. Winds should stay below the level needed to cause blowing dust, though!

Tonight, breezy north winds continue, transporting in cooler air that will help us fall below freezing and set the stage for some potential snowfall for some folks! An upper level disturbance will be following the front south, and as it moves by, it may find enough moisture in the mid levels to squeeze out some snow showers. These would begin after midnight, moving quickly from north to south and primarily affecting th northwestern quarter of our viewing area. These snow showers could leave up to an inch of snow behind some of the heaviest bands, but overall this is not expected to be a particularly memorable snow event, and temperatures will only briefly support snowfall before warming above freezing during the day Saturday.

The snow will die on the doorstep for us here in Lubbock, tapering off as the system encounters drier air. We may manage a few flakes, but I do not expect accumulating snowfall in the Lubbock metro from this system. Any locations that do manage to pick up some accumulation will be fully melted Saturday afternoon as the sun comes out. Northeast winds will continue on Saturday, slowly tapering off through the afternoon as the clouds clear out through the day. Highs Saturday will be considerably cooler, topping out at 49 degrees in Lubbock.

Extended Forecast:

We will have a very nice day on Sunday as the cold air behind today’s front gets turned over by bright sunshine all day long, with highs recovering to the 60s and light winds for most of the day.

Next week, warm conditions will build in with highs rising into the 70s for the first half of the week. The only problem with this forecast is that the winds will be quite strong most days. This could lead to high fire danger at times and perhaps a bit of blowing dust especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, but more notably, the winds will be transporting some better moisture into the area ahead of a powerful storm system.

The upper level storm system arriving late next week appears pretty significant, and we will likely be taking a direct hit from it as it crosses the desert southwest and swings out into the plains. A classic south plains dryline setup looks possible with this system, which could mean thunderstorms! The question, however, remains on the timing of this system. If it comes in too fast, it will place our area firmly in the dry slot of the storm system, giving us strong winds but little in the way of precipitation and pushing all the storm activity east toward Wichita Falls. If it comes in slower, that will allow moisture to build into the area better and storms would form farther west. For now, we just can’t tell exactly how this will shake out, as tiny differences too small to see at this time will have big impacts on the placement and intensity of the rainfall.

On the back side of this system, a powerful cold front will push through, and we can’t completely rule out a bit of snow wrapping around the back side on Thursday! We can’t make any guarantees right now, but it looks likely that a very dynamic system will be pushing through late next week, and that will likely lead to some days you will need to stay weather aware.

Stay tuned for updates, and have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney