LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Cool and sunny. High of 57°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Winds become calm, with temperatures falling into the twenties. Low of 26°. Winds SW 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer and still sunny. High of 63°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

After another active week of weather, we are clearing out and calming down just in time for the weekend, but looking ahead, we are already tracking what looks like our next storm system!

Today, cold air left over from the cold front that moved in yesterday will give us an overall cool day, though the sun will be working hard to turn that cold air over and give us a quick warmup this afternoon. Winds will be very light all day long, expected to stay around 8 to 13 mph from the southwest this afternoon. Skies will be clear with plenty of dry air through the entire depth of the atmosphere.

Tonight, winds will stay light and skies will stay clear, and we will quickly fall into the mid 20s for lows Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature more similar weather, with our warming trend continuing all the way through the weekend! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the 70s return on Sunday! Winds will be a bit stronger on Sunday, but still not strong enough to be a major problem.

Extended Forecast:

As we go forward into next week, we will start to see changes building in once again as another strong upper level storm system approaches. This is going to start with stronger winds arriving on Monday, which could give us a high fire danger day to start the week. By Tuesday, colder air will start to arrive, and that will only be the beginning of a very cold stretch of days as another arctic air intrusion blasts into the south plains. This will give us lots of hours below freezing Wednesday and Thursday.

The main upper level storm will arrive on Thursday, and it is looking like it will carry with it our next chance of precipitation in the form of snow! There will be plenty of cold air in place ahead of this storm, so wintry precipitation will be likely if we see anything! There are questions about how much moisture will reach this far west, in addition to the exact track the storm will take remaining unclear. There is potential there, though, so keep an eye on the forecast over the next week to see how this system develops!

Jack Maney