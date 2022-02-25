LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

We had a nice little break from the cold yesterday afternoon, but now we’re back to the cold and cloudy conditions to start out our Friday. Precipitation is not really much of a concern this morning, though low level moisture being transported in on the east breeze this morning, which has led to the development of some freezing fog this morning for areas on the Caprock. A Freezing Fog Advisory through 9am covers most areas on the caprock, with bridges and overpasses potentially picking up a thin, dangerous layer of black ice, so be extra careful on your morning commutes!

This afternoon, we’ll clear out some of the lower level clouds, but more moisture in the upper levels will keep us mostly clouded over all day long, and the lack of sunlight making it to the surface will keep us from warming very quickly. Highs today are expected to only reach the mid to upper 30s, perhaps the low 40s near the TX/NM state line. Cold surface high pressure to the northeast is pushing more chilly air our way in our continued cold air damming setup, which will keep us persistently cold through the first half of the weekend.

Tonight, low clouds will build back in as temperatures fall closer to the dewpoint, and the final upper level disturbance in a series of them that has brought the cold and unsettled weather this week will move past, providing perhaps just enough lift to get a band of light snow showers to form over the far southeastern Rolling Plains. Snow chances are just about zero in Lubbock Saturday morning, and the system will move off completely by late morning. Skies will slowly clear through the day, with temperatures making it up into the mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level high pressure is going to take control of our weather over the next week, which will lead to a very pleasant stretch of days for the start of next week! Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s, and right now it looks like even the winds will remain light! Beautiful outdoor days will be the name of the game next week, and after how cold and unsettled it’s been the last few days, I think we’ve earned it!

Longer term indications are that our next series of storm systems could come into play late next week and into the next weekend, though the specifics on these are still unclear. Rain and snow chances may start to increase in the 7 -10 day period, and we’ll be tracking them!

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney