LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and light winds, temperatures will stay below freezing until the snowpack has melted off. High of 37°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Another clear and very cold night. Low of 11°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Most remaining snowpack will melt off as temperatures continue recovering from our arctic blast. High of 48°. Winds SW 15-23 MPH.

Bitterly cold air is left behind the winter storm that blew through this week. Snow is on the ground, winds have lightened up, and that gives rise to supercharged cooling overnight. Lows this morning bottomed out at 1 degree in Lubbock! Roads will be icy through midday, when the sun will start to melt off the snowpack.

Temperatures will begin the rebounding process today, but it is going to take some time for the sun to turn over all of this arctic air we have left over from the winter storm. The powdery, dry snow shouldn’t last very long in the face of the sun’s rays, and once we melt most of the snowpack off, temperatures should break above freezing this afternoon. Light northwest winds will continue all day, adding just a slight bit of chill to an otherwise cold Friday.

Tonight, winds should quiet down and become calm to variable, which combined with the arctic air and potentially some snow still on the ground, another bitterly cold morning will open our weekend, though lows Saturday will not be quite as cold as today, falling right around 11 here in Lubbock. The coldest air should be found further east in the rolling plains, where a denser snowpack should survive longer.

Saturday, with most of the snow melted off, temperatures should have no trouble rising into the mid to upper 40s as the core of the coldest air shifts further east. Any remaining snow will be gone by Saturday afternoon, and skies will be pretty much completely clear.

Extended Forecast:

Another cold front will sweep through on Sunday, though this one will not be of arctic origin, and therefore it’s not going to make a noticeable impact on our temperatures other than bringing in some gusty northeast winds and a few more clouds in the sky for Sunday afternoon. Our warmup will be held approximately in place by the front, with highs right around 50 degrees to close the weekend.

The upper level pattern is going to return to what we’ve seen all winter. Persistent high pressure to the west, low pressure to the east, with Lubbock somewhere between the two. This is a pretty typical upper air pattern for a La Nina year, and it yields dry and near normal conditions for the south plains. Passing jet stream storms will miss well to the east, leaving us with little more than a few weak, dry cold fronts through the week, with temperatures staying mildly cool and mostly sunny skies through the next week. Some good outdoor days coming next week!

Stay warm, and have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney