KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: January 21st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies will help us warm up a bit, with winds changing to southerly. High of 47°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Another clear and calm night, with a very weak cold front arriving before dawn. Low of 19°. Winds NE 5-10.

Tomorrow: Light and variable winds, with mostly clear skies, though temperatures will not warm much compared to Friday. High of 48°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

After being below freezing for about 36 hours straight, we will start to turn the corner into a warmup this afternoon as bright sunshine and light south winds dominate our weather for this afternoon. After a frigid start in the teens, highs will recover to the mid 40s, and we could make it to the mid to even upper 40s this afternoon! If you don’t mind it being a little on the cool side, this afternoon could be pretty pleasant in the sun.

Tonight, another very weak cold front will crawl into the area and shift our winds around to the northeast breifly before sunrise, though they will be light. Combine that with mostly clear skies, and we’re looking for yet another cold night with lows reaching the upper teens.

The first half of the weekend will be pretty similar to Friday, with high temperatures staying steady in the upper 40s and light, variable winds. We will make a high of 48 degrees here in Lubbock.

Extended Forecast:

An upper level storm system is going to push into the desert southwest over the weekend, and unfortunately for the South Plains, it is not currently looking like this will amount to much for our weather. The low will swing east Sunday and Monday, but as it passes by, it will not be generating much rainfall in the extremely dry air we will have in place. Additionally, the track of this low looks to take the best lift for precipitation potential well to the south through the Permian Basin. This system will drag our next front in as it exits the area on Tuesday, and it’s looking like this one will take us back down into the 40s for highs for the middle of next week.

Another storm system will follow right on its heels on Wednesday, and while dry air will still be a major inhibiting factor, a few light snow showers might be possible in the area.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney