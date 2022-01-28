LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Cool air will continue filtering in, keeping highs only modestly warmer. High of 51°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds overnight will give us a very cold morning. Low of 21°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds shift to the southwest, with temperatures warming to above average! High of 64°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

We’ve got one more day of cool weather to go before a stretch of very nice days moves in this weekend. Northwest winds leftover in the wake of the strong storm system that moved through midweek will keep our highs from jumping too quickly, with very similar conditions to Thursday expected. A high of 51 degrees this afternoon will be cool, but not quite unpleasant. Skies will be clear pretty much all day long.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will lead to yet another cold night, with temperatures dipping as low as the upper teens and low 20s, with a low of 21 expected here in Lubbock.

Saturday, warmer weather will move in as an upper level high moves overhead, which will bring winds out of the west and clear skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s, and it is looking like some really nice weather will persist for several days!

Extended Forecast:

A small upper level low will pass the area on Sunday. This won’t have too much of an impact on our weather, but a few light showers further southeast will be a possibility Sunday night and early Monday morning. For the most part, we will stay dry with this system, and no major cold front will come with it.

Mild weather will persist for a couple more days early next week before a bigtime storm system will come in on the jet stream. This one will be reversing the trend from the last few months, with the jet stream dipping down to our west and putting us squarely on the side of the storm system where the action happens. This storm will be drawing on deep, rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, so widespread precipitation and potentially significant snowfall will occur with the cyclone as it develops. That said, we are not guaranteed a precipitation event out of this. The latest data has developed the surface low east of Lubbock, which would only give us a slight chance of precipitation wrapping around the backside of the system. This means that what falls will more likely be snow, but at the cost of giving us much less significant accumulations. A major winter storm would probably not be just what the doctor ordered, but as dry as we’ve been, I’m willing to accept precipitation in whatever form it takes. We will be watching this very closely as it develops, so stay tuned to KLBK for the latest!

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney