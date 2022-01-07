KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: January 7th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A very cold start, but temperatures will rapidly warm to near normal for this afternoon. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly, but not nearly as cold as the last few nights. Low of 34°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Temperatures recover to well above average. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Arctic air is on its way out this morning, but it will still hang on long enough to give us another frigid morning, with temperatures in the teens and 20s to start out the day. That will quickly give way to a rapid warmup. We’ll be back near our seasonal average for our high today at 57 degrees! Southwest winds will be a bit breezy, and that is going to be what helps us warm up today and into the weekend. Other than a few stray cirrus clouds in the sky today, skies will be clear.

Tonight, lows will be a good deal warmer than they have been the last several days. Still a bit chilly with a low near 34, but that will poise us for an even faster warmup on Saturday.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Saturday! Continued breezy winds out of the southwest will aid in that via downsloping, which induces a warming effect as winds descend to lower elevations. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected, but otherwise it looks like a great outdoor day for the first half of your weekend.

Our next cold front will arrive Sunday early in the day, and that will put an end to our brief warm spell. This front will not pack quite the same punch as the one did on Thursday, though it will cool us back to about our seasonal average highs for the start of next week. Additionally, it will pass through dry, as the upper level storm system that is pushing the front through will be well off to the north, so we won’t get enough lift out of the deal to give any rain chances.

An interesting pattern is expected to set up in the upper levels near midweek, as a low splits off from the jet stream and meanders over southern California. This cutoff low will arrive in our area around Wednesday, and when it does, it will be bringing a wave of moisture from the Pacific that could spell a decent rain chance for many on the South Plains. Cutoff lows are notoriously difficult to predict at long range, and as such our confidence in the longer term forecast is low for now, but it looks increasingly likely that rain will be in our area next week. As always, stay tuned to KLBK for updates!

Jack Maney