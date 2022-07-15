LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Another hot, dry day. High of 101°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 73°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Triple digit heat continues. High of 100°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Another very hot day is coming up for the South Plains. Lubbock will reach about 101 degrees today under mostly sunny skies. In the early afternoon, a few clouds will bubble up, but unlike the past few weeks, there will be nearly no potential for those clouds to develop into pop up storms. The upper level high pressure center will be too close and strong today, and that will have a suppressive effect on convection currents in the atmosphere today. As a result, expect a hot and dry day, though winds out of the southeast will have a modest cooling effect as they rise upslope from the east, preventing the worst extreme heat in the rolling plains but not stopping us from being uncomfortable today.

Tonight will be dry and mild, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, will be dry and hot again as the upper high strengthens its grip on the area, and that will keep our highs over the triple digit mark for Lubbock. Mid 100s out east, where the heat has been extra intense for quite some time.

One more rain chance may be in the picture on Sunday as the upper high shifts slightly to the west, which may allow a few pop up storms to form, though rain chances appear slim area-wide.

That will be just about it for the next week. Sparse rain chances, lots of sunshine, and temperatures in the triple digits. The dog days of summer are here, and unfortunately it looks like they will be with us for the foreseeable future. Make sure to stay cool and get outdoor activities done early or wait until the evening, because the heat will be dangerous during the day.

Stay cool, and have a great weekend!

Jack Maney