LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Another hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SW/SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A dry, mild night. Low of 71°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot, dry day. High of 97°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

We’re starting the month of July very much feeling like July, with very hot weather expected to close out our work week.

Upper level high pressure is directly overhead today, and while the anticyclone is not especially strong, this will lead to general sinking motion in the atmosphere that will suppress cloudcover and just let us bake in the hot sun all day long. Highs will rise to the upper 90s and triple digits this afternoon, with Lubbock’s high at 99 degrees. Southwest winds this morning will shift around to the southeast at 12-18 mph, which will help to stir things up and make it slightly more bearable outside, but it will still be hot just about any way you slice it today.

Tonight, temperatures will dip to the low to mid 70s. The upper high will start to shift more to the east tomorrow, which should allow highs to come down ever so slightly, but still another hot day is expected on Saturday with a high of 97 and no chance of rain.

Monsoon moisture will enter the picture again starting on Sunday, and that will be with us through much of next week. With the upper high terrorizing the deep south instead of us this weekend, that will allow temperatures to ease back a little more and low end rain chances start on Sunday and continue daily. A few pop up storms will be possible each evening Sunday through at least Thursday, though rainfall will be very sparse and major improvement to the drought does not look likely. This should not be enough to majorly affect 4th of July celebrations, but you might include the possibility of a storm or two in your plans for the holiday.

Have a great weekend, and stay cool!

Jack Maney