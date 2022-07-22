LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A few storms to the west in the afternoon, otherwise dry. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 96°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night, some lingering storms after midnight. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A hot day, but not unbearable. High of 97°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A few storms will be possible later on today, but we are mostly done with rain chances as upper level high pressure builds back in to lock us into a quiet pattern through the weekend.

Today we will have enough moisture lingering to generate some storms in the afternoon, but most of this activity will be concentrated to the west. The upper high will be expanding to the east today, which will turn our upper level winds more out of the north. This will stop steering thunderstorms in our direction when they form in the high terrain of New Mexico this evening, and outside of a few random pop up storms west of the I-27 corridor, we will mostly stay dry today. With a gentle wind out of the southeast at 12 to 18 mph, that upsloping flow at the surface will help to hold our highs in the mid 90s, with no triple digit temperatures expected anywhere in our area today.

Tonight, any lingering storm activity will diminish after sunset, with dry and mild conditions and a low of 74.

Tomorrow, we will be done with storm chances as the upper high slides overhead, but this time will be a bit different than it was when we saw extreme heat earlier this week. The high will be elongated in shape with a much weaker and disorganized circulation, which will keep our temperatures much more reasonable. That said, it will still be hot out there, with upper 90s and lots of sunshine Saturday thru Wednesday.

A dip in the jet stream will begin to develop over the northern plains later next week, and that will split the weaker high in two by Wednesday, with one lobe sliding west into the Rockies and the other out to the eastern seaboard. This will allow a decently strong cold front for this time of the year to slide into the area, and we might see a cooldown and a return of rain chances late next week. This is still about 7 to 8 days away, so for now we will keep those chances low.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney