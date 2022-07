LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Less hot, with scattered thunderstorms especially to the north. High of 94°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and mild. Low of 72°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few lingering storms, otherwise mostly dry and near average. High of 95°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.