LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Drying out and warming up. High of 100°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Warm morning lows. Low of 74°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Extreme heat! High of 104°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Rain chances are all done for the week, and now we’re staring down the barrel of an intense heat wave for the weekend.

A few storms gave some rain to northeastern areas overnight, bringing a brief shower to parts of Lubbock before sunrise, and that’s going to be the last of our rain chances for the foreseeable future. Now, all that’s left is a strengthening area of upper level high pressure to our west. The anticyclone will be drifting to the east over the next few days, promoting soaring temperatures over the South Plains. Today’s highs will reach right up to the triple digit mark, with a high of 100 expected in Lubbock and a gentle breeze from the southwest at 12 to 18 mph.

The upper high will be directly overhead on Saturday, which will give us clear skies and temperatures soaring to 104 degrees. Some areas in the lower elevations of the Rolling Plains may make it to near 110. That heat will persist into Sunday, with another day at 104 degrees expected for the Hub City.

The upper high will shift to the east on Monday, which will allow our highs to come down a bit. It will still be quite hot, with upper 90s and low 100s through Tuesday, but at least limited improvement to our temperatures will be welcome. All signs are that we will continue to be quite calm and hot through the week, with middle 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Stay cool this weekend!

Jack Maney